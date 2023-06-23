Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rainfall expected in 14 Andhra Pradesh districts

Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu & Bapatla likely to be impacted

Published: 23rd June 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

A man uses a plastic chair as cover to protect himself from the sudden spell of rainfall in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

For representational purpose (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as several parts of the state are experiencing bouts of moderate to heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Amaravati Centre on Thursday announced that the southwest monsoon has advanced significantly in the entire state. The arrival of the monsoon has brought heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in various regions.

According to the latest weather warnings issued by the IMD, isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Friday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 40kmph-50 kmph are expected at isolated places in these regions. Additionally, Rayalaseema is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, along with strong winds blowing at a speed of 30kmph-40 kmph.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), heavy rains are expected in several districts on Friday, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapallie, Alluri Sitaramaraju, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Kurnool, and Nandyala. Meanwhile, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR, Sri Sathyasai, and Anantapur districts are likely to experience light to moderate rain at isolated places.

On Saturday, Alluri Sitaramaraju, East Godavari, Eluru, and NTR district are expected to receive heavy rainfall. On the other hand, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamaiya, Sri Sathyasai, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts arelikely to experience light and scattered rainfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heavy rains AP rainfall IMD weather forecast
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp