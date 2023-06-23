Heavy rainfall expected in 14 Andhra Pradesh districts

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as several parts of the state are experiencing bouts of moderate to heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Amaravati Centre on Thursday announced that the southwest monsoon has advanced significantly in the entire state. The arrival of the monsoon has brought heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in various regions.

According to the latest weather warnings issued by the IMD, isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Friday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds blowing at a speed of 40kmph-50 kmph are expected at isolated places in these regions. Additionally, Rayalaseema is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, along with strong winds blowing at a speed of 30kmph-40 kmph.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), heavy rains are expected in several districts on Friday, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapallie, Alluri Sitaramaraju, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Kurnool, and Nandyala. Meanwhile, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR, Sri Sathyasai, and Anantapur districts are likely to experience light to moderate rain at isolated places.

On Saturday, Alluri Sitaramaraju, East Godavari, Eluru, and NTR district are expected to receive heavy rainfall. On the other hand, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamaiya, Sri Sathyasai, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts arelikely to experience light and scattered rainfall.

