India marching ahead under Modi govt, asserts BJP MP

As many as 74 new airports were constructed by the BJP government.

Published: 23rd June 2023 10:27 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Narendra Modi government has been successful in suppressing terrorist activities and India has been marching ahead on the path of economic growth, said BJP MP from Mumbai North Manoj Kotak.

Addressing a meeting with trade representatives here on Thursday, the BJP MP said the Modi government had introduced several business-friendly initiatives and several proposals for investments were made at the G20 conference.

While most countries were financially impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, India achieved growth during that period. Businessmen also played a role in the country’s development. As many as 74 new airports were constructed by the BJP government. It also introduced high-speed trains in the country. India is second in the world in production of mobile phones, he highlighted.MP GVL Narasimha Rao, former MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju and other BJP leaders were present.

