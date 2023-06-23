Kidnap was a filmy style episode: Vizag MP

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The recent turn of events of confinement and abduction of Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana’s family members and his friend G Venkateswara Rao (GV), has many twists and puzzles as it left several unanswered questions.

During an interaction with media persons, Satyanarayana said the turn of events were like a film script. The MP said he was also caught unawares as he was initially under the impression that only GV was kidnapped. But later came to know that his son and wife were also under captivity.

Satyanarayana, who is also a film producer, said the episode could be a film and he would make a film on it. However, it may take two months to conceptualise, he felt. The MP said the torture and agony of his family members and GV could not be explained in words. A gang with a motive to extort huge money from him had done it.

Satyanarayana wondered how they scaled the high compound wall of the house. The gang executed the things as per their well-orchestrated plan sending away the watchman and dragging his wife and GV also into the net.

The MP said he did not get any suspicion as both his son and wife spoke to him quite normally when he enquired about their health.

