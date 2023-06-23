Man spots broken track near AP's Bapatla district, train mishap averted

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three weeks after the tragic accident in Odisha’s Balasore that killed 275 people, passengers of the Sanghamitra Express had a close shave on Thursday near Ipurupalem railway station in Bapatla district after a man noticed a broken track and successfully communicated the same to the loco pilots. According to the officials, a few villagers of Ipurupalem near Chirala town in the Bapatla district observed the broken track while walking past it.

Gadde Hema Sundar (48) noticed that the Sanghamitra Express (Bengaluru to Danapaur) was fast approaching. Wasting no time, he ran towards the train and signalled the loco pilots using hand gestures. The loco pilots stopped the train after noticing Hema Sundar running towards the train. Railway officials rushed to the spot and inspected the track on receiving the information. They carried out repair works and restored the train services within 45 minutes.

Sanghamitra Express and five other trains were delayed by an hour. On the occasion, Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal lauded Hema Sundar and felicitated him. Meanwhile, the SP Vakul Jindal observed that Sundar’s swift reaction saved many lives.

GUNTUR: Three weeks after the tragic accident in Odisha’s Balasore that killed 275 people, passengers of the Sanghamitra Express had a close shave on Thursday near Ipurupalem railway station in Bapatla district after a man noticed a broken track and successfully communicated the same to the loco pilots. According to the officials, a few villagers of Ipurupalem near Chirala town in the Bapatla district observed the broken track while walking past it. Gadde Hema Sundar (48) noticed that the Sanghamitra Express (Bengaluru to Danapaur) was fast approaching. Wasting no time, he ran towards the train and signalled the loco pilots using hand gestures. The loco pilots stopped the train after noticing Hema Sundar running towards the train. Railway officials rushed to the spot and inspected the track on receiving the information. They carried out repair works and restored the train services within 45 minutes. Sanghamitra Express and five other trains were delayed by an hour. On the occasion, Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal lauded Hema Sundar and felicitated him. Meanwhile, the SP Vakul Jindal observed that Sundar’s swift reaction saved many lives.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });