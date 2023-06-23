‘Nine job melas to be conducted across AP’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as nine job melas would be held to provide employment to over 60,000 youth across the State, said Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai Reddy.He along with ANU Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Sekhar inaugurated the two-day job mela at Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Thursday. As many as 100 firms from various sectors, including automobile manufacturing, IT, ITES, BPO, KPO, retail industry, pharma, medical, telecom, insurance, and several others took part in the job mela to recruit the candidates. Over 5,000 students participated on the first day of job mela.

During the event, Vijaya Sai Reddy said that, with an initiative to eradicate unemployment in the State, under the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRC has launched the job melas. As many as four job melas were conducted, over 40,000 youth bagged jobs and with the cooperation of AP Skill Development and SEEDAP and another 60,000 jobs would be provided in the near future, he added.

He urged the students to develop communication skills to bag better jobs. He also announced to allot Rs 50 lakh from MP funds for setting up an incubation centre in the university.

