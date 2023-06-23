Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Nine job melas to be conducted across AP’

Vijaya Sai Reddy said that, with an initiative to eradicate unemployment in the State, under the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRC has launched the job melas.

Published: 23rd June 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs, Job, recruitment, appointment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as nine job melas would be held to provide employment to over 60,000 youth across the State, said Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai Reddy.He along with ANU Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Sekhar inaugurated the two-day job mela at Acharya Nagarjuna University here on Thursday. As many as 100 firms from various sectors, including automobile manufacturing, IT, ITES, BPO, KPO, retail industry, pharma, medical, telecom, insurance, and several others took part in the job mela to recruit the candidates. Over 5,000 students participated on the first day of job mela.

During the event, Vijaya Sai Reddy said that, with an initiative to eradicate unemployment in the State, under the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRC has launched the job melas. As many as four job melas were conducted, over 40,000 youth bagged jobs and with the cooperation of AP Skill Development and SEEDAP and another 60,000 jobs would be provided in the near future, he added.
He urged the students to develop communication skills to bag better jobs. He also announced to allot Rs 50 lakh from MP funds for setting up an incubation centre in the university.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
job mela
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp