No misuse of Srivani Trust funds: Heads of mutts

Dharma Reddy reiterated that devotees, who have doubts pertaining to the utilisation of Srivani  Trust funds, can approach the TTD and get all the details.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

A file photo of the Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala, in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS)

TIRUPATI: Several Peetadhipathis and leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) hailed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for utilising every rupee of Srivani Trust funds for the construction of temples in ST, SC, BC and fishermen colonies and backward areas.

Addressing mediapersons at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday, TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, along with Peetadhipathis and VHP leaders, refuted the allegations of some vested interests that Srivani Trust funds were being misused.

VHP national joint secretary Raghavulu said, “The TTD, being the biggest social reformer, has taken up various social welfare activities. We all should support the noble cause. We should not make baseless allegations without knowing the facts as it will hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees. After a fact check with respect to the alleged misuse of Srivani Trust funds, we are happy to inform you that every single penny is being utilised for constructing new temples and renovating ancient ones.”

Sri Swaroopanandagiri Swamy of Lalitha Peetham, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Sri Virajananda Swamy of Brahmamgari Mutt, Kadapa, Sri Durgaprasada Swamy, Hanumat Peetham, Hyderabad said they came to Tirumala and met TTD EO Dharma Reddy, following the allegations about the misuse of Srivani Trust funds.

“After going through the details of bank accounts and the temples constructed with the Srivani Trust  funds provided by the TTD, we are happy to assert that there is absolutely no misappropriation of funds. If anyone has any doubts, before making baseless allegations against the TTD, we appeal to them to come and know the facts. Otherwise, it will hurt the sentiments of common devotees, which is not good to our own religion,” they said.

Sri Ramanjaneyulu, MD of Solis Eye Care, Hyderabad, said, “As a common devotee, I have been visiting Tirumala regularly for the past four decades. After going through the account details of Srivani Trust, I am immensely satisfied that every single paisa of devotees donated to the trust is being utilised by the TTD for the construction of temples in backward areas.”

Dharma Reddy reiterated that devotees, who have doubts pertaining to the utilisation of Srivani  Trust funds, can approach the TTD and get all the details. “In the last four years, over 8.25 lakh people have darshan at Tirumala through the Srivani Trust. Is it possible to cheat the devotees without giving them proper receipts? Will the devotees keep quiet if we don’t give them the correct receipts? We are providing separate receipts for donations and darshan tickets. One should think before making such baseless allegation of misuse of Srivani Trust funds,” he said.

