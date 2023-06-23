Organise sports festival on a grand note: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to take up the ensuing ‘Play Andhra Pradesh’ sports festival prestigiously. He also instructed them to focus on developing cricket and other sports in the State, besides encouraging youth to excel in sports.

Reviewing arrangements for the sports festival at a high-level meeting on Thursday, he said the village to the State-level events should bring out the hidden sports talent of youth.The officials apprised him of the steps being taken to ensure the success of sports events at the village, mandal, constituency, district and State levels.

Jagan said special teams should be constituted to conduct the sports festival successfully. Underlining the need for taking all possible measures to encourage cricket and other sports in the State in a big way, he instructed the officials to focus on establishing a modern cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam. “After the establishment of the new cricket stadium, the YSR stadium in Visakhapatnam should be developed as a centre of excellence for sports,” he asserted.

Revealing that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team has come forward to develop cricket in the State, he directed the officials to take steps for establishing cricket academies at Kadapa, Tirupati, Mangalagiri and Visakhapatnam.

Supreme Court Judge PK Mishra felicitated

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra at a dinner hosted by the State government in honour of the Supreme Court Judge in Vijayawada on Thursday. Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Acting Chief Justice of High Court AV Seshasai, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, DGP K Rajendranath Reddy and others attended.

