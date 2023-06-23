Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sub-inspector, constable suspended for ‘torturing’ youth after his suicide in AP

The deceased, identified as Akash, took the extreme step reportedly as he was unable to bear the alleged harassment by the police.

Published: 23rd June 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

suspended

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A sub-inspector and constable of Sydapuram police station were suspended on Thursday after a youngster from Rapur mandal, who attempted suicide outside the police station on Tuesday, died while undergoing treatment at SVIMS in Tirupati.

The deceased, identified as Akash, took the extreme step reportedly as he was unable to bear the alleged harassment by the police. Tension prevailed outside the Sydapuram police station on Thursday as Akash’s family staged a demonstration, demanding action against the police officers who harassed him.

Following this, the district police launched an investigation into the issue. Subsequently, SP Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy suspended SI Nagababu and constable Veerabhadram for their alleged role in the torture of the SC youth. According to Atmakur DSP B Kota Reddy, Akash Ram from Akkamambarapum village in Rapur mandal was shifted to a hospital in Gudur after he consumed pesticide. He was shifted to SVIMS for better treatment. A case was registered under relevant sections of custodial death.

Kavali DSP Venkataramana and Nellore RDO (Rural Development Officer) have been directed to investigate the case.Huge police force was deployed at the police station to prevent any untoward incidents. Akash, a student at a private college in Nellore, reportedly fell in love with a married woman. The couple had eloped after they decided to get married. Following this, the woman’s husband lodged a missing complaint with the Sydapuram police.“As part of investigation, the cops beat up Akash for three days and tortured him in custody. Unable to bear the harassment, my son ended his life,” the youngster’s father Anakaiah lamented.

Student alleged harassment by cops

Student alleged harassment by cops

