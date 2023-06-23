TDP leader Nara Lokesh launches a website for uplift of handloom weavers during yatra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday launched the website www.weaversdirect.in, a non-profit venture, which will provide a platform to introduce modern technology and designs for the benefit of the weaving community, increase the profit margin on their products by eliminating the role of middlemen and using e-commerce to extend their reach to international buyers, thus enriching their livelihood prospects.

With the active support of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), including Santhi Narisetty from Los Angeles, Madhavi Muthavarapu from Charlotte, Anuradha and Kalpana Gottipati from New Jersey, the website was launched by Lokesh at Venkatagiri, which is famous for handloom sarees.He said an initiative is on the anvil to safeguard the centuries-old craft, particularly in Mangalagiri, where the art of handloom weaving has flourished.

Lokesh is hopeful that the initiative will certainly safeguard the centuries-old craft from fading into obscurity.The NRIs will not only help the weaver community to get proper training and update themselves on changing trends but also help them introduce new technology and designs in weaving to promote handloom fabrics in a big way.They will also help the weavers to sell their products globally through the website. If the new project for handloom weavers yields good results, it will be implemented throughout the State, he added.

