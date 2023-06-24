63.10 per cent students clear Class 10 advanced supplementary exam in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh SSC advanced supplementary examination results were declared on Friday by the department of school education and out of 2,12,239 who registered for the exam, 63.10 per cent of students passed in the State.

While, 59.32 per cent of boys passed in the State, 68.48 per cent of girls passed in the exam which is 9.16 per cent higher than that of boys. Meanwhile, Prakasam district secured highest pass percentage of 91.21 per cent and Krishna district secured lowest pass percentage of 40.56 per cent in the State.

The SSC advanced supplementary examinations were conducted from June 2 to 10 and the spot valuation camps for the evaluation of answer scripts were conducted in 23 camps (except Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Bapatla districts) from June 13 to 14.

The Board authorities informed that the results of the exam are hosted on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, www.bse.ap.gov.in.The memorandum of subject-wise performance will be hosted on the official website four days after the publication of results, the statement added. The original SSC pass certificates with subject-wise marks shall be sent to all the schools in due course.

