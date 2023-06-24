Home States Andhra Pradesh

APTransco permitted to claim Rs 114 crore from utilities

Initially, the CERC had issued tariff order from 2016-17 to 2018-19 only, refusing to determine tariff for the period of 2014-16.

Published: 24th June 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has promulgated an order permitting APTransco to claim an additional Rs 114 crore from the interstate utilities towards yearly transmission charges for APTransco owned 40 interstate transmission lines between Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States.

According to Special Chief Secretary (Energy) and APTransco CMD K Vijayanand, the orders were issued on a petition filed by the transmission corporation before the CERC, New Delhi, for determination of yearly transmission charges for 40 interstate transmission lines in between AP and neighbouring States for the period 2014-15 to 2018-19 as per CERC’s regulations of sharing of charges and losses of interstate transmission lines.

Initially, the CERC had issued tariff order from 2016-17 to 2018-19 only, refusing to determine tariff for the period of 2014-16. The APTransco had approached the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), New Delhi. The tribunal had directed the CERC to consider the plea for determination of charges for 2014-16 also.

After due regulatory process, the CERC had promulgated the order recently permitting APTransco to claim an additional Rs 114 crore from the interstate utilities towards yearly transmission charges. APTransco has to get these charges from neighbouring States for using power utilities lines, he added.

Comments

