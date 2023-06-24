Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man pushes 85-year-old mother into well in AP, arrested

On Thursday, upon receiving information the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Addanki government hospital for postmortem.

Published: 24th June 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a horrific incident, an 85-year-old woman was pushed into a local well allegedly by her son in J Pungaluru in Bapatla district on Friday. According to the police, the accused N Srinivasa Rao allegedly pushed her mother into Chinnammakunta on the outskirts of the village and killed her.

The deceased Subbamma had been living with her daughter due to frequent quarrels with her daughter-in-law. Recently, she came to her son’s house on the occasion of her granddaughter’s marriage. Following this, Srinivasa Rao’s wife gave an ultimatum that she would leave the house if his mother stays. Following this, N Srinivasa Rao allegedly pushed her mother into Chinnammakunta on the outskirts of the village.

On Thursday, upon receiving information the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Addanki government hospital for postmortem. Getting suspicious of Srinivasa Rao, the police interrogated him, who admitted to the crime. The police arrested Srinivasa Rao and filed a case against him.

