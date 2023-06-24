Month-long ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ launched

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launches the Jagananna Suraksha programme at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday virtually launched the month-long Jagananna Suraksha programme to enrol all the eligible left-out beneficiaries into welfare schemes and resolve people’s issues on the grievance-redressal platform ‘Jaganannaku Chebudham.’

Jagananna Suraksha, a massive public outreach programme, will cover 1.6 crore families in the purview of 15,004 village and ward secretariats across the State, taking the administration to their doorstep. The massive exercise is aimed at reaching out to 5.3 crore people in the State.

The Chief Minister said Jagananna Suraksha will handhold all the left out eligible beneficiaries from the stage of enrolment to delivery of welfare benefits. “It is aimed at extending government services and welfare schemes to all the eligible people in the State,’’ he averred. “Unlike Janmabhoomi Committees of the previous TDP regime, which harassed people seeking bribes for extending welfare benefits, we have been extending 600 types of services to the people through secretariats at the village level transparently for the last four years,” he asserted.

Eligible people irrespective of their caste, creed and political affiliation, have received welfare benefits worth Rs 3.10 lakh crore under Navaratnalu, including Rs 2.16 lakh crore through DBT welfare schemes, ushering in real Grama Swaraj, he highlighted.

“Nearly 98 to 99% of the eligible people are receiving the welfare benefits. We are enrolling the left out people into the welfare schemes through biannual exercise in July and December. Still, there may be some people uncovered for any reason even after the grievance redressal under Jaganannaku Chebudham. All those grievances will be effectively addressed under Jagananna Suraksha,” the Chief Minister explained, adding that Suraksha camps will be conducted at the secretariat level in every mandal from July 1.

Volunteers, secretariat conveners, Gruha Saradhulu, public representatives and other enthusiasts will visit the families from Saturday and collect the details of people uncovered by the welfare schemes despite having eligibility.

Officials consisting of MPDO and deputy tahsildar, in the first team and Panchayat Raj EO and tahsildar in the second team, at the mandal level and municipal commissioner and his staff in the first team and zonal commissioner and his staff in the second team in urban areas will participate in the camps, which will be supervised by district collectors and other senior officials.

Describing the massive exercise of reaching out to the poor, involving lakhs of officials and people’s representatives as unprecedented in the country, he further said the eligible people will be given required certificates and enrolled as beneficiaries of the welfare schemes at the camps.

The camps will also resolve people’s complaints on non-receipt of 11 types of certificates, including those of marriage, birth, death, caste, income and ration cards. Interacting with Jagan virtually, the district collectors explained the steps being taken to conduct the massive outreach programme successfully. He directed them to make all arrangements at the camps so that people will not face any inconvenience.

