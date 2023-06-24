Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP demands inquiry into Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams fund diversion

Subba Reddy should clarify when Rs 300 and Rs 500 darshan tickets are being sold online, why Rs 10,000 tickets are being offered on payment of cash.

Published: 24th June 2023 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that funds donated by devotees to the Srivani Trust were being diverted, the TDP on Friday demanded an inquiry by Central agencies into the matter.TDP Politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, while mentioning that funds to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore were donated to the Srivani Trust in the last four years, sought to know how could the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in its white paper reveal that it received Rs 860 crore only.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Bonda Uma accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy of having no faith in Hindu traditions.

“Subba Reddy should clarify when Rs 300 and Rs 500 darshan tickets are being sold online, why Rs 10,000 tickets are being offered on payment of cash. Why the TTD, which is collecting funds from devotees in the name of renovating the dilapidated ancient temples in the State, is donating funds to other States?” the former MLA asked.“The TTD is drawing flak from devotees for its indifference as darshan at Tirumala temple is mostly limited to the rich people,” he remarked.

