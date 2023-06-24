Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader Nara Lokesh promises better deal to SCs and STs

The SC Corporation will also be strengthened, besides empowering them politically, if the TDP is back to power in the State, he asserted.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe people were being subjected to discrimination under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government as it was usurping the rights of SCs and STs.

Several representatives of the tribal community from Pigilam village in Venkatagiri Assembly segment of Tirupati district, in a memorandum submitted to Lokesh during his Yuva Galam Padayatra,  narrated their problems, including lack of drinking water facility and proper roads in their village.

Responding to their representation, Lokesh said the YSRC government had diverted Rs 5,355 crore ST sub-plan funds. “All the problems of STs will be resolved on a priority basis soon after the TDP returns to power in the State in the next elections,” he vowed.

When the people of the SC Colony in the village told Lokesh that they are yet to get pucca houses, he promised to build houses for them. The SC Corporation will also be strengthened, besides empowering them politically, if the TDP is back to power in the State, he asserted.

Nandamuri Ramakrishna of the Nandamuri family expressed solidarity with Lokesh at Nidigallu village. Ramakrishna participated in Lokesh’s padayatra. Yuva Galam Padayatra entered Sullurpet Assembly constituency on Friday evening.

