TTD releases white paper on Srivani funds

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) released a white paper on Sri Venkateswara Alayala Nirmanam (SRIVANI) trust funds on Friday amid allegation of irregularities by the Opposition.Reiterating that the funds received by the trust are maintained in the utmost transparent manner, leaving no scope for irregularities, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said that the trust

received donations worth Rs 860 crore from its inception in 2018 till May 31.

While the funds were donated both online and offline, over 8.25 lakh devotees availed darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy through the scheme.A financial assistance of Rs 93 crore has been sanctioned for the restoration of 176 temples under Srivani trust.

“We would be taking up construction of 2,273 temples in backward areas by allotting Rs 10 lakh for each temple. Of these temples, the Endowments department will be responsible for the construction of 1,953 temples, while 320 others will be taken care of by Samarasata Seva Foundation,’’ Subba Reddy stated.

Elaborating on the Trust, the TTD chairman said that the trust was established as per the TTD’s board resolution No. 388 on August 28, 2018 with the objective of supporting the restoration of dilapidated temples and construction of new ones, apart from Bhajan Mandirams to promote Sanatana Hindu Dharma.The trust commenced its activities on September 23, 2019, which approved extension of the privilege of one-time VIP break darshan to donors donating Rs 10,000 to Srivani Trust.

Meanwhile, Dharma Reddy appealed to the devotees not to fall far baseless allegations made by some vested interests against the TTD.“Before making allegations, one should verify the facts as the sentiments of millions of devotees are involved in it,’’ he added.

