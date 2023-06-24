Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two Kadapa writers bag prestigious Kendra Sahitya Akademi awards

The achievements of these esteemed literarian have grabbed the attention of the country introducing the worth and beauty of Rayalaseema’s writings.

Published: 24th June 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 10:20 AM

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noted poet, writer and Telugu teacher DK Chaduvula Babu has won the prestigious Kendra Sahitya Akademi’s Children’s Literature Award for 2023. The 56-year-old from Proddatur of YSR Kadapa district bagged the award for his literature work ‘Vajralavana’.

Meanwhile, Johny Takkedasila (Johny Basha Charan Takkedasila) won the Akademi’s Youth Literature Award for his criticism titled ‘Vivechini’. The 32-year-old from Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district is well-known to the literary world as a poet, short story writer, novelist and a critic.The achievements of these esteemed literarian have grabbed the attention of the country introducing the worth and beauty of Rayalaseema’s writings.

DY Chaduvula Babu has been working as a Telugu teacher at Government Zilla Parishad High School in Pedda Cheppali of Kamalapuram mandal in the district. He wrote nearly 700 children’s short stories, about 100 poems, 50 children’s songs, 50 literary essays and 50 social stories.  His stories were published in several children’s monthlies and weeklies. His stories ‘Kanuvippu’, ‘Pillalu Jagratha’ and ‘Avakasam’ are being taught to class 3, 5 and 6 students in Maharashtra. Chaduvula Babu’s stories are also translated into English and Kannada languages and the literarian was honoured with Best Teacher Award by the State government.

Speaking to TNIE, Chaduvula Babu expressed his delight and said that he desires to turn the students as writers and poets at their age. He further said that he will continue the writings as he has close intimacy with the children as a teacher.

Meanwhile, Johny Basha Takkedasila started his literature as a poet and brought seven poetry collections, two long poetry, one story collection, three novels, three criticism books, one nano poetry in Hindi, three children’s literature books and edited two books. He has been working as a head of the department of Telugu language in the noted literature Android App Pratilipi. The Jury selected Vivechani (criticism) by Johny Takkedasila for Yuva Puraskar 2023 Unanimously out of 9 writers in different categories from different states along with his long poem ‘Y’,

