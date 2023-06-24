Two ‘tainted’ govt officials under ACB scanner in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed disproportionate assets worth crores even as it conducted surprise raids at the residences of two government officials, here on Friday.ACB conducted raids at the residence of deputy executive engineer working in Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) and other places on Friday. According to ACB officials, simultaneous raids began at around 6.15 am at his residence in Guntur and four other places belonging to the tainted officer Chunchu Anjaneyulu in Ongole.

The officials noticed that the accused possessed six immovable properties, including flats, individual houses and house plots, two cars and around one kg of gold ornaments.The ACB officials seized the documents of the property, sale deed agreement from his house, gold and silver ornaments, two cars and two motorcycles.

“The searches will be continued in the houses and office of Anjaneyulu and bank lockers will be opened,” said the ACB director general Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy. A case has been registered against the tainted officer and was produced in the Nellore ACB court for further proceedings.

In yet another incident, Anti-Corruption Bureau officials raided the house of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sub-inspector Peddakapu Srinivasa Rao in Srikakulam and seized Rs 1.97 lakh cash, documents of six immovable properties located in various places in Srikakulam.

“ACB officials also found around Rs 19.60 lakh in various bank accounts of the accused officer and seized household items, including a car and a motorcycle. Searches will be continued,” said the ACB officials.

On the other hand, Kurnool ACB court sentenced former deputy tahsildar Aakula Chinna Subbarayudu to undergo four years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 4 lakh for possession of unauthorised assets.

The ACB officials filed a disproportionate assets case against Subbarayudu back in 2010. After examining the evidence, the ACB court pronounced the judgment on Friday.In a similar case, a forest section officer working in Rajahmundry zone Kunjam Bhaskar Rao was dismissed from services as he was proved guilty for accepting a bribe amount of Rs 5,000 in 2010. The state government issued an order in this regard after the Rajahmundry ACB court pronounced the judgement recently.

