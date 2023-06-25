Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's H&N intervention project witnesses drop in malnutrition among villagers

The project was started in November 2018 in 50 villages and in 2021, additional 79 were added in the list.

Published: 25th June 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Malnutrition

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of promoting natural farming and to improve nutritional value in daily diet, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) has launched a Health and Nutrition (H & N) intervention pilot project as part of the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) project in State.

The pilot project, includes Community Nutri Gardens and Food Plates. Under the nutri gardens, individuals, Self Help Groups (SHGs) and anganwadi workers are encouraged to set up nutritional gardens in their fields, backyards, terraces, front yards, nearby vacant lands etc.   

Under food plates, they are encouraged to eat nutritional food. This integrated approach aims to bring positive behavioural changes in daily consumption, addressing the prevalence of malnutrition and associated diseases, which witnessed a decrease in malnutrition among the villagers.

The project was started in November 2018 in 50 villages and in 2021, an additional 79 were added in the list. At present, the project is currently underway in 129 villages across 25 clusters, spanning 15 districts.For this intervention, RySS developed 20 professionals with qualifications of Post Graduation, Graduation in Food Technology and Home Science along with 30 community cadres to educate people.

The Health and Nutrition wing is actively involved in implementing an intervention in 204 anganwadi centres, 178 schools, and seven hostels across the State. RySS is noticing the results slowly and adding more villages based on the results. The focus of this pilot project is on pregnant women, lactating mothers, children (aged 3-5 years), adolescents, and the poor families within Self-Help Groups.

Speaking to TNIE, Y Srilekha, Natural Farming Associate of RySS said, “Different dishes were made like ragi malt, sweets and savouries from different millets, pakodas (fried fritters) with various leafy greens like spinach, etc under food plates.”  

Natural Farming Associate K Aruna, who is also growing vegetables as part of the Health and Nutrition project and supplying to two Anganwadi centres said that the awareness programmes are yielding good results and the increase of food groups in the food plate is also increasing gradually.   

K Shirisha, resident of Loddipalli village expressed her happiness for a normal delivery because of taking special care with NF products and nutritious food demonstrated and prepared by H and N staff in the village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rythu Sadhikara Samstha H&N intervention project APCNF project natural farming malnutrition
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp