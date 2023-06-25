Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bhu Hakku documents for Andhra Pradesh ryots of 2,000 villages soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed the district collectors to complete the distribution of land rights documents to farmers in 2,000 villages being covered under the second phase of the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha Scheme by September 30.

Holding a video conference with the district collectors and joint collectors on Saturday, the Chief Secretary, along with Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister, took stock of the land resurvey, Jaganannaku Chebudham and other development programmes.

Reviewing the progress of the second phase of the land resurvey, the Chief Secretary, besides instructing the officials to fix the boundary stones and hand over the land rights certificates to beneficiaries by September 30, also asked them to commence registration from October 15.

The collectors should ensure the completion of village secretariat and Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) buildings by September 15 and the construction of YSR Health Clinics by the end of December, he said.

Special Chief Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) B Rajasekhar informed that 6,084 village secretariat buildings have already been completed. While 1,861 buildings are nearing completion, another 2,029 buildings are at various stages of construction.

Informing that 3,609 RBK buildings have been completed, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said 2,246 more RBKs will be completed by the end of June.

Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu said 2,246 village clinics will be completed by the end of this month. The Chief Secretary also instructed the collectors to take steps for the speedy disposal of grievances under the Jaganannaku Chebudham programme.

Informing that as many as 74,168 complaints have been received under the programme so far, the officials said 53,000 of them have been resolved. About 70% of complaints are related to Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Energy, Municipal Administration and Home departments, they said.

