IMD forecasts heavy rain in coastal Andhra Pradesh for next 2 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warns more rains under the influence of the South West Monsoon in the coastal districts and high-velocity winds in coastal districts as well as the Rayalaseema region for next couple of days.

According to IMD daily bulletin, the cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during next 24 hours. In the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over the Krishna district of Coastal AP.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two places over the Rayalaseema region. The highest rainfall of 7 centimetres was recorded in Avanigadda of Krishna district, followed by 6 centimetres in Repalle of Bapatla district, 4 centimetres in Santhamaguluru of the same district, 3 centimetres in Nuzvid of Eluru district, Nandigama of NTR district and Amadaguru of Sri Satya Sai district.

On Saturday, from 8.30 am to 10 pm, rainfall above 3 centimetres was reported in Gurramkonda of Annamaih district, Routhulapudi of Kakinada district, Addateegala of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Thondangi of Kakinada district.

AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) advised people not to take shelter beneath the trees when the winds starts picking up and it is cloudy, as the chances of lightning strike and uprooting of trees are more. Meanwhile, high-velocity winds are expected in isolated regions for the next couple of days.

