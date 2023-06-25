Home States Andhra Pradesh

Law and order collapsed under YSRC govt: Alapati

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he alleged that Jagan had transformed the State into a hub of murders, rapes and robberies.

Published: 25th June 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra_Jaganmohan

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing serious concern that Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing one atrocity for every five minutes, a violent incident for every 10 minutes and a murder for every half-an-hour, former minister and TDP senior leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad has asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for whose sake and for what purpose this demon rule is being continued in the State. It is really regrettable that the National Crime Records Bureau in its report mentioned Andhra Pradesh in the second place in the country in atrocities, he observed.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, he alleged that Jagan had transformed the State into a hub of murders, rapes and robberies. “Compared to the previous TDP regime, it is clearly visible how the law and order situation in the State has collapsed,” he lamented.“It is now clear that Jagan’s rule is only to loot the people and the State has achieved tremendous progress in anti-social activities and lawlessness,” Alapati remarked.

