MLA Anil Kumar Yadav dares TDP for debate on development in Nellore

Reacting to the comments made by Nara Lokesh during his padayatra in the district, Anil criticised the TDP leader for his baseless allegations on the development.

Published: 25th June 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Former minister and Nellore city MLA P Anil Kumar Yadav on Saturday made serious allegations against the YSRC rebel MLAs and also dared the Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh to a debate on the development activities that were taken up in the past four years in the district.

He addressed the media at YSRC district party office in Nellore city and said that the opposition leaders have to decide the time and place for an open debate on development in the district. Launching a scathing attack on YSRC rebel MLA Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, the former minister said that Anam Reddy has made baseless allegations against the YSRC government and questioned on what he had done for the past three years in Venkatagiri constituency as a legislator. Anil Kumar Yadav also dared Ramnarayana Reddy to resign for the MLA post and continue in TDP.  

“There are no followers for Ramnarayana Reddy in Nellore city and rural constituency. Anam Vijaya Kumar Reddy has been following ethics in politics and maintaining his own cadre in the district. Ramnarayana Reddy has defamed the family history of Anam with his unethical politics,” lambasted Anil Kumar Yadav. Reacting to the comments made by Nara Lokesh during his padayatra in the district, Anil criticised the TDP leader for his baseless allegations on the development.

Explaining about the irrigation projects, Anil Kumar said that Chief Minister YS Jagan  Mohan Reddy has completed Nellore Penna and Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam barrage during this time. Moreover, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has failed to complete the two projects, he added.

Comments

