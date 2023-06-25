New literary programme receives huge response in Palnadu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Literature enriches society and inspires people to rise above themselves, thereby leading the society on the path of development. Believing this, the Palnadu district administration with an objective to bring Telugu literature closer to the common people, launched ‘Sahitya Prakriya - Nela Nela Sahitya Mela,’ a one-of-its kind programme on Saturday. It is the brainchild of Palnadu District Collector Sivashankar Lotheti.

A topic related to both society and literature will be selected for discussion under the programme. After a selected speaker introduces the topic, literature lovers and the public can participate in it and share their thoughts and views. Telugu poet Sri Sri’s magnum opus Mahaprasthanam and its impact on society was discussed in the first edition of programme. Welcoming the initiative of the district administration, literature lovers opined that such programmes would help revive the glory of Telugu literature and attended the programme in large numbers.

On the occasion, renowned writer Penugonda Lakshmi Narayana recited one of Sri Sri’s famous verses Nenoka durgam, Nadoka Swargam, Anargalam Anitara Sadhyam Naa Margam (I am an Everest, I live in heaven and my journey is not for many).

He said Sri Sri was one to introduce free verse in Telugu poetry. “Most of his poems in Mahaprasthanam are written in a metre and verse that was not used before in poetry. He successfully transformed poetry, which ran on mythological themes, to the one that reflected contemporary issues in society. The poems written by him in 1940s still hold good in the current scenario. Common man’s struggles are always a key element and theme of his poetry,” Lakshmi Narayana explained.

Reciting the poem ‘Maro prapancham ...’, he said Sri Sri called for a new world where everyone is equal. Those who attended the programme also recited various poems of Sri Sri. Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu and Collector Sivashankar Lotheti said they are big fans of Sri Sri’s poetry and it inspired them a lot. They also urged the parents to introduce Telugu literature to their children, which not only discusses contemporary issues in the society but also enhances confidence among them.

