Oust YSRC govt for growth of Godavari districts: Pawan Kalyan to people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The progress of twin Godavari districts, which are paddy granaries of the entire State, can only happen with the ouster of YSRC from power, said Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday. The JSP chief, who cancelled his public meeting in Malikipuram due to rain, held a coordination meeting with party leaders in Razole. Addressing the party leaders, he said people of Razole led the way for a change in the 2019 elections and in 2024, it should happen in the entire State.

“On the 34 Assembly constituencies of twin Godavari districts, Jana Sena has focused its attention and P Gannavaram MLA in 2024 will be from JSP,” he asserted. Explaining the reason for starting Common Man Protection Force as extension of Praja Rajyam, he said in 2009, due to the handiwork of some coverts, the party was merged with Congress. Had those with the party stood by it strongly, there was no question of merger, he averred.“In 2014, the JSP was formed and in 2019, it made its political debut and Razole gave its first MLA. That will be the inspiration for the party to win the State in the future,” he asserted.

Criticising the sitting MLA of Razole, he said with selfish motives, that person left the party. “The real meaning of Ambedkarism is to help people and not jumping parties. Though the MLA they elected had defected, people of Razole have stood by JSP. I am thankful to them and with their inspiration, I will move forward,” Pawan Kalyan said.

The JSP chief said in the twin Godavari districts, the party has a foothold and 18% vote bank. “My only immediate goal is to free the region from the clutches of YSRC. The government has neglected Razole and the region as evident from the sorry state of roads now. Development is not visible. People should be made aware of all this. “The victory of Jana Sena is victory of people,” he told the party activists. The party welcomed the ECI decision to continue ‘Glass’ as the symbol of Jana Sena Party.

