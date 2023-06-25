Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pastors will get health cards: Nara Lokesh

The TDP has the history of completely checking communal clashes in a city like Hyderabad.

Published: 25th June 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of turning AP into old Bihar and fixing prices for murders and rapes. Interacting with pastors during his Yuva Galam Padayatra in Sullurpeta, Lokesh said, “The TDP has a history of completely checking communal clashes in a city like Hyderabad. No doubt, an individual reposes faith in a particular religion, but at the same time respects other religions too. But Jagan is encashing even on caste and religion. Almost all the sections are victims during the YSRC rule and the pastors are no exception.”

Alleging that the YSRC government failed to come to the rescue of the pastors, who faced several problems during the Covid pandemic, Lokesh promised to introduce a universal health scheme soon after the TDP returns to power in the State and pastors will be issued health cards.“I am assuring you all that all the welfare schemes will be revived by the TDP government. We will ensure that the pastors need not approach anyone for their welfare and funds for Christians will be allocated on the basis of their population,” Lokesh vowed.

As Yuva Galam reached close to Sri City, Lokesh recalled that during the TDP regime as the minister for IT and Industries he had taken the initiative to launch Foxconn unit with an investment of Rs 12,700 crore, which is providing employment to 14,000 women. “What is surprising is that after Jagan came to power, Foxconn is planning to launch its second unit in Telangana as the management is unable to bear the torture for ‘J’ tax,”  he observed.

TAGS
Nara Lokesh TDP health cards pastors Jagan Mohan Reddy
