People ready to give BJP a chance in State: Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that there is a political vacuum in Andhra Pradesh, State BJP chief Somu Veerraju has said people are fed up with the YSRC government and are ready to give a chance to the saffron party. Speaking to media persons on Saturday, he said the party public meetings in 20 districts of the State had evoked an overwhelming response from the people and the Narendra Modi government was given full marks.

“Further, we have interacted with people from different sections like intelligentsia, businessmen, farmers and others in 26 places across the State. We have conducted a number of programmes from May 30 and highlighted the welfare schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 9-year tenure and we have received a good response from the people,” he claimed.

Four Union Ministers, BJP national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah and 10 Central leaders visited the State to explain what the BJP-led NDA government did for Andhra Pradesh in the last nine years.“Truth is there for everyone to see. There is a change in the wind and the BJP will become a power to be reckoned with in AP,” he asserted.

Lashing out at the YSRC government, Veerraju said people of the State by now are clear that it was the Central schemes that the YSRC has been stating as its own and trying to get political mileage. It was the same case with earlier government led by TDP in the State, he observed.

Listing out various schemes introduced by the NDA and the number of people in the State who benefited from them, the State BJP chief asserted that AP needs double-engine government of Modi for growth. He said the present State government has nothing that it can own up and claim credit for. “Would it dare to debate on the roads. Whatever development has happened in the State, it is all due to Modi Sarkar and no one else,” he reiterated.

On the possible alliance with the TDP, he said the party has not made any announcement and he will not comment on what others say. “If you assume that there is something just because Chandrababu Naidu met Amit Shah, there is nothing I can say,” he explained.

