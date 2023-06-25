Resolution for no fees from vendors passed: Guntur Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation council has passed a resolution to not collect fees from street vendors until further notice from the State government, said GMC chief Kirthi Chekuri.As many as 54 questions and 386 proposals were discussed on the second day of the GMC Council on Saturday. Earlier, the council meeting on Friday was postponed due to clashes between the YSRC and TDP corporators over the water scarcity issue in the tail-end areas of the city.

Some of the major issues on the agenda were the progress of AMRUT water scheme works in Gorantla, and the expenditure of allotted Rs 50 lakh to every division in the city and the revenue of GMC were on the front row. The Mayor said that the civic body has prepared proposals on the implementation of street vending in the city and prepared bylaws according to Street Vending Act, 2014, and sent to the government. After getting approval from the government, civic body would collect certain fee from appointed vendor.

