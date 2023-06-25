Home States Andhra Pradesh

Resolution for no fees from vendors passed: Guntur Municipal Corporation

Earlier, the council meeting on Friday was postponed due to clashes between the YSRC and TDP corporators over the water scarcity issue in the tail-end areas of the city.

Published: 25th June 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Street vendors doing business in Tiruchy

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation council has passed a resolution to not collect fees from street vendors until further notice from the State government, said GMC chief Kirthi Chekuri.As many as 54 questions and 386 proposals were discussed on the second day of the GMC Council on Saturday. Earlier, the council meeting on Friday was postponed due to clashes between the YSRC and TDP corporators over the water scarcity issue in the tail-end areas of the city.

Some of the major issues on the agenda were the progress of AMRUT water scheme works in Gorantla, and the expenditure of allotted Rs 50 lakh to every division in the city and the revenue of GMC were on the front row. The Mayor said that the civic body has prepared proposals on the implementation of street vending in the city and prepared bylaws according to Street Vending Act, 2014, and sent to the government. After getting approval from the government, civic body would collect certain fee from appointed vendor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation street vendors fee collection
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp