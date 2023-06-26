2,677 advocates to get Rs 6.12 crore under YSR Law Nestham

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit Rs 6.12 crore directly into the bank accounts of 2,677 eligible junior advocates under the YSR Law Nestham scheme on Monday. The State government has been extending Rs 5,000 as stipend per month to junior advocates and Monday’s transfer of money into the accounts of beneficiaries is for the period February-June.

The government is providing a stipend of Rs 1.80 lakh for three years by annually crediting Rs 60,000 in two installments, so as to handhold junior advocates till they settle in their profession, who have just started their career. Under the scheme, the government has disbursed a financial assistance of Rs 41.52 crore to 5,781 beneficiaries in the last four years, including the present financial assistance.

The government has set up Advocates Welfare Trust with Rs 100 crore for the welfare of advocates under the chairmanship of Advocate General, with Secretaries of Law and Finance as its members. The trust has so far provided a financial assistance of Rs 25 crore for providing loans, Group Mediclaim Policy and other necessities of advocates. Advocates seeking assistance from the trust can apply online at sec_law@ap.gov.in or directly to the Law Secretary.

