All Jagan’s outreach schemes a failure: TDP leader Nara Lokesh

He expressed dismay over Jagan’s failure to console the family of Amarnath, a 10th class student hailing from a BC community, who was set ablaze in Bapatla district.

Published: 26th June 2023 10:29 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh termed all the outreach schemes launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohna Reddy a failure.Addressing a public gathering at Naidupeta on Sunday as part of his padayatra, Lokesh said, “Jagan is feeling insecure after seeing the overwhelming response to Yuva Galam. Hence, he has launched more than half a dozen new schemes in the last 137 days of Yuva Galam. The Jaganannaku Chebudham programme has been rejected by people.”

He expressed dismay over Jagan’s failure to console the family of Amarnath, a 10th class student hailing from a BC community, who was set ablaze in Bapatla district. “There is no security for BCs in YSRC regime. Don’t worry, TDP will return to power soon and safety of BCs will be ensured,” he asserted.

Pointing out that the TDP has already announced several schemes in the name of Bhavishyathuku Guarantee, Lokesh promised to release a job calendar soon after the party forms the government in the State.

Reiterating that he would continue his padayatra despite the YSRC government’s attempts to create hurdles, the TDP general secretary said YSRC leaders, who are indulging in various kinds of illegal activities and harassing TDP activists, would have to pay a very heavy price after the TDP returns to power in the State.

