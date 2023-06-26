Home States Andhra Pradesh

10 million energy-efficient fans across India from September

Andhra Pradesh, which is at the forefront of energy conservation, is one of the States, which will benefit from the initiative.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to reduce energy consumption by promoting energy efficiency, the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs of the Ministry of Power, plans to bolster the market towards efficient fans through the deployment of 10 million fans (both 3 and 5 Star) across India from September.

The EESL’s strategic initiative has been designed to support the country’s NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions) target by encouraging widespread adoption of energy efficient fans, benefiting consumers, governments, public and private organisations to save energy, reduce electricity bills and contributing to the nation’s sustainable energy management. Andhra Pradesh, which is at the forefront of energy conservation, is one of the States, which will benefit from the initiative.

While interacting with the State heads of EESL and stakeholders on the significance and impact of most energy efficiency appliances, EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor said the ceiling fan is a ubiquitous appliance in Indian households, which has a sustainable impact on energy consumption.

Traditional fans with single phase induction motors consume around 70 to 80 Watt while delivering air flow at 210 to 220 m3/ minute. In stark contrast, BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans consume a mere 35 Watt of electricity with an air delivery ranging from 220 to 230 m3/minute potentially reducing electricity consumption by a remarkable 50%. “Under UJALA, India has adopted LED lights, which have made a huge impact on energy savings and carbon mitigation,” the EESL CEO explained.

EESL senior official Animesh Mishra said energy savings achieved through the use of BLDC fans can result in cost savings for the governments. Moreover, public and private organisations as well as individuals will witness tangible reduction in their electricity bills. Furthermore, the incorporation of energy efficient BLDC fans contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, combating the climate change, he elaborated.

The EESL’s previous flagship programme UJALA, has already achieved remarkable success by providing LED bulbs, LED tube lights and energy efficiency fans to the domestic consumers.As per the third party study conducted in Andhra Pradesh by Engineering Staff College of India and Andhra University, the average annual savings per LED bulb is around 73.7 units. EESL has distributed around 3.24 lakh energy efficient fans in Andhra Pradesh with estimated energy savings of 30 MU worth Rs 10 crore.

