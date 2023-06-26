Support BJP to make Andhra Pradesh prosperous: State chief Somu Veerraju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has rendered Andhra Pradesh as a State with no capital and other political parties are also self-motivated and least bothered about AP’s progress, said BJP State chief Somu Veerraju.

Speaking at the BJP’s public outreach campaign in Ongole on Sunday, he urged intellectuals to bless the Narendra Modi sarkar and support the BJP in the State for a prosperous AP. Listing out the Central schemes initiated by the BJP since the time of Vajpayee, he said the Modi sarkar had adopted common man’s approach to ensure that common people of the country are benefited at large.

“Every development project, be it NH in Giddalur, Rs 250 crore for Gundlakamma, coastal corridor, development of rail network, which has brought economic benefits to people of Prakasam district and the State at large, was evolved by the Centre, keeping common man’s interests in the mind,” he explained.

Addressing a public meeting in Ongole later in the day, Veerraju said the Modi government means welfare and development. “There is no role of Jagan in Central schemes. Just like a dubbing actor, Jagan is trying to dub the Central schemes as his own and claim credit for them. Nutritious food scheme for women and children and several schemes meant for farmers are of the Centre. I am ready for an open debate on it,” he asserted.

Participating in an interaction programme with intellectuals in Kadapa, BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar said the focus of Jagan was looting the resources of the State. “The thirst of Jagan for kickbacks is unending,” he observed.

