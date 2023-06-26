Thunderstorms at isolated places in Coastal AP likely

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Met Department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places in coastal districts and strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Coastal AP as well as Rayalaseema on Monday.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining North Odisha-West Bengal coasts, a low-pressure area has formed over the same region with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height at 05.30 hours IST on Sunday. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across North Odisha and Jharkhand the next two days.

According to IMD reports, South West Monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and weak over Rayalaseema. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in Coastal AP and one or two places in Rayalaseema

The highest rainfall of 6 cm was reported in Guntur city, followed by 5 cm in Tanuku of West Godavari and Machilipatnam and Gudivada in Krishna, 4 cm in Tenali of Guntur and Vijayawada of NTR.Several places in coastal districts received rainfall up to 3 cm. In Rayalsaeema region, the highest rainfall of 1 cm was recorded in Amadagur in Sri Sathya Sai district.

From 8.30 am to 8 pm on Sunday, more than 4 cm of rainfall was recorded in Tallapudi of East Godavari district, Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam, Tadikonda in Guntur, Racherla in Nandyal, and Jiyammavalasa in Parvathipuram Manyam.

