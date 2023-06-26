Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms at isolated places in Coastal AP likely

In Rayalsaeema region, the highest rainfall of 1 cm was recorded in Amadagur in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Published: 26th June 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Met Department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places in coastal districts and strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Coastal AP as well as Rayalaseema on Monday.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal adjoining North Odisha-West Bengal coasts, a low-pressure area has formed over the same region with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height at 05.30 hours IST on Sunday. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across North Odisha and Jharkhand the next two days.

According to IMD reports, South West Monsoon has been active over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and weak over Rayalaseema. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in Coastal AP and one or two places in Rayalaseema

The highest rainfall of 6 cm was reported in Guntur city, followed by 5 cm in Tanuku of West Godavari and Machilipatnam and Gudivada in Krishna, 4 cm in Tenali of Guntur and Vijayawada of NTR.Several places in coastal districts received rainfall up to 3 cm. In Rayalsaeema region, the highest rainfall of 1 cm was recorded in Amadagur in Sri Sathya Sai district.

From 8.30 am to 8 pm on Sunday, more than 4 cm of rainfall was recorded in Tallapudi of East Godavari district, Amadalavalasa in Srikakulam, Tadikonda in Guntur, Racherla in Nandyal, and Jiyammavalasa in Parvathipuram Manyam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayalaseema Coastal AP Monsoon
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp