YSRC MLA Anam’s counter to Anil generates political heat

Asks YSRC to seek resignation of TDP MLAs who shifted loyalties

Published: 26th June 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Nellore City MLA and former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: The political temperature is on the rise in the district with Nellore City MLA and former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav making serious allegations against YSRC rebel MLAs, besides asking them to quit their MLA posts to continue in the TDP. Anil’s remarks attracted the ire of opposition TDP leaders.

Reacting to Anil’s remarks, rebel YSRC MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy demanded that the YSRC first seek the resignation of the TDP MLAs, who shifted their loyalties to the ruling party. “After observing the huge public response to Lokesh’s Yuva Galam yatra, the ruling YSRC leaders are in a state of fear. Hence, they have started abusing opposition leaders,” Anam observed.

Interacting with mediapersons at his camp office in Nellore City on Sunday, the Venkatagiri MLA made counter charges against the ruling YSRC. The Opposition has started exposing the failures of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government on all fronts and its anti-people’s policies.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has intensified his campaign against the YSRC government. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is also undertaking Varahi Vijaya Yatra questioning the failures of the YSRC government. Hence, the YSRC is feeling the heat, he reasoned.“Nellore has become a hub of drugs, corruption and illegal activities. The State government is encouraging ganja smuggling instead of protecting the people from getting addicted to drugs,” he rued.

On his next political moves, Anam said, “I am ready to contest from any Assembly constituency in the district in the ensuing elections as per the directions of TDP chief Naidu. I will sincerely discharge the responsibilities entrusted to me by the TDP leadership. I will contest from Nellore City before quitting active politics.”

Anam also made serious comments against Venkatagiri constituency YSRC incharge Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy. “I will strongly support the TDP candidate against Nedurumalli without leaving Venkatagiri constituency in the next elections,” Anam asserted.  

TDP leaders Beeda Ravichandra Yadav and Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy also launched a scathing attack on Anil. “The YSRC MLA has no moral right to make allegations against Lokesh. Anil’s abusive remarks against TDP leaders will not be tolerated,” they warned.

