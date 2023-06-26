YSRC will not win a single seat in Godavari districts: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Continuing his broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has described him as a poisonous snake that will not spare even its own people. “I promise you today, Jagan’s YSRC will not win a single seat in Godavari districts. This is my responsibility,” he asserted.

Addressing a public meeting at Malikipuram in Razole constituency of Ambedkar Konaseema district on Sunday evening, Pawan Kalyan took exception to the attacks on JSP cadre and warned of severe consequences. He found fault with people like Razole MLA Rapaka Varaprasad, who won on one party ticket and defected to another. “They are elected by people and cannot take personal decisions in such matters. In a democracy, such things should not be tolerated and people should have the right to question such turncoats,” he averred.

Asserting that his party is growing stronger and stronger since its inception with just 150 diehard members, the JSP chief said people are looking towards Jana Sena as they want a leader and a party which can question the injustice being done to them by those in power.

The Jana Sena chief said he will remain ever grateful to the people of Razole, who provided him with a ray of hope, when his future looked bleak after the defeat in the 2019 elections. “Razole is like an oasis to a thirsty person lost in the desert,” he said.Asserting that he will never indulge in vote bank politics, he lashed out at ‘rowdy politics’ of YSRC.

KAKINADA: Continuing his broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has described him as a poisonous snake that will not spare even its own people. “I promise you today, Jagan’s YSRC will not win a single seat in Godavari districts. This is my responsibility,” he asserted. Addressing a public meeting at Malikipuram in Razole constituency of Ambedkar Konaseema district on Sunday evening, Pawan Kalyan took exception to the attacks on JSP cadre and warned of severe consequences. He found fault with people like Razole MLA Rapaka Varaprasad, who won on one party ticket and defected to another. “They are elected by people and cannot take personal decisions in such matters. In a democracy, such things should not be tolerated and people should have the right to question such turncoats,” he averred. Asserting that his party is growing stronger and stronger since its inception with just 150 diehard members, the JSP chief said people are looking towards Jana Sena as they want a leader and a party which can question the injustice being done to them by those in power.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Jana Sena chief said he will remain ever grateful to the people of Razole, who provided him with a ray of hope, when his future looked bleak after the defeat in the 2019 elections. “Razole is like an oasis to a thirsty person lost in the desert,” he said.Asserting that he will never indulge in vote bank politics, he lashed out at ‘rowdy politics’ of YSRC.