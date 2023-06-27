Home States Andhra Pradesh

Action plan to provide improved services to farmers on anvil: Kakani

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that a fool proof action plan for providing improved services to the farmers is being drafted, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy called upon district agriculture advisory committees to cooperate in this regard. 

Addressing the state-level agriculture advisory committee meeting on Monday, along with Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu and Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government gives top priority to farmers, who make 68 per cent of the State population. 

Elaborating on the objective of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, which today have not only won international awards, but also became role model for other States, he said e-Crop system, agriculture produce procurement, input subsidy in the same cropping session, fee crop insurances are also being studied as models by other states. 

“To ensure quality of seeds and fertilisers being provided to the farmers, 147 agriculture testing laboratories have been sanctioned and of them 73 have been set up and remaining will be set up by July. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate 52 agri testing labs on July 8,” he added. 

The minster said early release of irrigation water for Kharif season has increased agriculture production by 15 lakh tonnes. Asserting that tenant farmers’ rights are being protected, he said Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC) are being distributed in a fool proof manner.  Kakani Govardhan Reddy further informed that the previous government’s due of Rs 963 crore for micro irrigation in the State has been cleared by YSRC government and revived the scheme. 

Minister for water resources Speaking on the occasion, Ambati Rambabu said that reforms brought by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in agriculture and allied sectors has improved living conditions of the farmers. “Farmers are able to enjoy the services, for which they had to run from pillar to post in the past, now the services are being brought to their doorsteps,” he added. He also explained the positive impact of early release of irrigation water. 

Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao said that the role of middle men in paddy procurement and other agriculture aspects has been largely negated by the present government through various interventions. “Efforts are being made for the payment for paddy procurement in 3-4 days itself,” he said and added Rs 58,7773 crore has been paid to 32.78 lakh farmers for 3.10 lakh metric tonnes of paddy procured in the last four years. 

Special Chief Secretary (agriculture) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, special commissioner Ch Hari Kiran and others were also present.

