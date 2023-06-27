Contest from Nellore City: Anil to Lokesh

By Express News Service

NELLORE: YSRC MLA and former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav continued his tirade against the opposition TDP and challenged Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh to contest against him from the Nellore City Assembly constituency in the ensuing elections.

Addressing media at the district YSRC office on Monday, the former minister said he would quit politics if he faced defeat in the next elections and asked Lokesh if he was ready to accept his challenge and do the same if he loses in polls.

“YSRC leaders are getting confused to understand the Telugu language of Lokesh during his speeches. It is better to appoint a Telugu translator for him. Lokesh does not have the capacity to win even as a ward member,” he ridiculed. Anil lambasted YSRC rebel MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

“The Venkatagiri MLA does not have any moral values in politics and he has failed to accept my challenge,” the former minister said.

