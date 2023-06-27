Ensure speedy completion of tourism projects, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directs officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has directed officials to complete the tourism projects proposed by the government and also under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode at the earliest.

Holding a review meeting with the officials of tourism and other departments at the Secretariat on Monday, he wanted them to complete the projects within a stipulated time and throw them open for the public.

Underscoring the need for better coordination among the departments associated with the tourism projects, he suggested that the works be completed as per schedule. Timely completion of the proposed star hotels, resorts, and other major projects at prominent tourism spots and temples will ensure further development.

The officials should focus on the development of beach tourism as the State has a vast coastline. Eco-tourism should be promoted in a big way and water sports projects should be taken up at lakes, he said.

Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava said temple tourism is being promoted at Srisailam, Annavaram, and Simhachalam in the State.

APTDC Managing Director K Kannababu informed that besides taking steps for promoting temple tourism, plans are afoot to develop water sports at 77 identified spots and coastal tourism will be developed at 289 locations in the State.

