Flyers face agonising wait in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: An agonising wait of Port Blair-bound passengers came to an end after almost 24 hours of delay here on Monday. Port Blair bound flight (AI 485) coming from Delhi, which could not land due to inclement weather and technical reasons in Port Blair, was diverted to Vizag on Sunday.

After waiting three hours in the flight at the airport, the passengers were shifted to a hotel in the city. The flight was boarded by a cross-section of passengers, including students, holidayers, doctors, and residents of Andaman.

Stating that there was no information about the alternate flight, the passengers rued that they had to spend sleepless night even though they were in a hotel. Later, the passengers were taken to the airport at around 1 pm on Monday after the alternate flight reached Vizag.

A woman passenger from Ludhiana, Punjab said that they boarded the flight in Delhi and took off at its scheduled time at 5.25 am.

“However, when they reached Port Blair at 9 am, the pilot could not land it due to inclement weather. After a couple of unsuccessful attempts to land the flight at the airport, the pilot diverted the flight to Vizag,” she told TNIE.

Stating that she and her family were on a vacation to Port Blair and they even booked their return tickets, the woman passenger said her plans went haywire and expressed her dismay over the airlines for not making alternate arrangements immediately on Sunday.

“The flight was smooth till it reached Port Blair. However, according to the pilot, the runway was small and could not land it. After two failed attempts the flight was diverted to Vizag. If several other flights were able to land at Port Blair, why couldn’t this flight do it?” wondered Mohit, a resident of Delhi.

Meanwhile, another passenger said that they were trooped into buses after landing at Visakhapatnam airport. “We had to share a room with unknown people in the hotel. Initially, we were informed that the flight would be ready by 7 in the morning, however, they postponed it to 1.30 am. Finally, the flight was scheduled to 2.30 pm,” he added. There are several other passengers, who were stranded for almost a day in Vizag and had to postpone their plans due to alleged improper arrangements by the airlines.

