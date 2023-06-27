Jagan should go, otherwise State won’t achieve growth: JSP chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that for the development of Andhra Pradesh to happen, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has to go and Jana Sena has to come to power, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan said he will adopt Godavari districts and stand by oppressed sections.

Addressing a public meeting in Narasapuram on Monday, the first public meeting of the second phase of his Varahi Vijaya Yatra, Pawan Kalyan promised to strive to make Godavari delta, a developed region in the next 25 years.

“I have a master plan for the development of Godavari districts and the State. I will transform Godavari districts into a tourist attraction,” he vowed.

Continuing his Jagan bashing, the Jana Sena chief said lawlessness has become a hallmark of the present regime.

“When there is a lack of even basic facilities, people will revolt and that is what will happen in Andhra Pradesh,” he predicted, accusing the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of ignoring the basic needs of the people.

He alleged that all that the ruling party is focusing upon is looting resources of the State to fill the pockets of a few. “Days have changed. Jagan should understand that people cannot be deceived with mere words forever,” he averred.

Reiterating his party’s commitment to uplift of the oppressed and backward classes, Pawan Kalyan said in politics, there is a need for accountability. “Did the YSRC government provide 2.5 lakh jobs to youth? No,” he pointed out.

Expressing concern over the rise in the number of crimes in Godavari districts, he accused the ruling YSRC of bringing ‘Pulivendula’ culture to Godavari. Promising that he will take care of the development of Godavari districts, the JSP chief said his government will introduce a health scheme better than Aargoyasri.

