Shorter wait time for passport slots, faster approvals to be a reality soon

Published: 27th June 2023 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

Image used for representational purposes

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In some good news for passport applicants from Andhra Pradesh, wait time for appointments is set to reduce soon. Regional passport officer Vishwanjali Gaikwad explained that 80 appointment slots have been added on a trial basis starting Monday (June 26) at Visakhapatnam regional passport office (RPO) in Marripalem. 

“The appointments will be increased to 200 per day from next Monday (July 3), in addition to the existing 515 slots at the Passport Seva Kendra in Murali Nagar, taking the total appointment slots to 715 in Visakhapatnam,” she explained.

Besides, 225 additional appointments, including 135 under Visakhapatnam RPO and 90 in Vijayawada RPO, will be available for applicants in AP region. These appointments will be available on the website, Gaikwad said. There are Passport Seva Kendras at Vizag, Bhimavaram, Vijayawada, and Tirupati.
Following the reforms initiated by the External Affairs Ministry, people are able to get passports without the help of middlemen and long wait.

“Six months ago, one would have had to wait for at least one-and-half to two months to get an appointment slot for a passport. Now, tatkal appointments are available the next day, meaning within 24 hours. This has been the trend for the entire last one month in Andhra Pradesh region,” the RPO said and added, “Normal appointments are available within two weeks. With the availability of 200 additional appointments, the wait time will further be reduced from next week.”

RPO: No pending of passport applications over month now

On faster disposal of applications, Gaikwad explained, “Now, a passport is granted on the same day the application is submitted. For the passports applied at 18 postal Passport Seva Kendras in the State, there were a few concerns especially due to increase in demand post the Covid-19 pandemic. Processing those applications is taking time.” 

Pointing out at the drop in pendency rate, she said unlike earlier, when applications would remain pending for over one month, now the applications that are pending were received four working days ago. In instances where there are some issues with the application or additional clarification or documents are required, the applications are pending, she added. 

