Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stand by poor: Jagan to advocates 

2,677 beneficiaries get Rs 6.12 cr under Law Nestham; second tranche to be paid in December

Published: 27th June 2023 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra_Jaganmohan

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs 6.12 crore towards the first tranche of YSR Law Nestham for 2023-24, benefiting 2,677 junior advocates in the State. A sum of Rs 25,000 for five months from February to June, 2023 will be directly credited into the bank accounts of each beneficiary under the scheme.

Releasing the amount virtually with the click of a button at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, the Chief Minister said Law Nestham is intended to handhold junior advocates by helping them to settle down in the legal profession in the initial three years after enrolment. 

“Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country, which has been implementing Law Nestham to help junior advocates,” he said and added that the second tranche will be released in December. Under the scheme, the government will pay a stipend of Rs 60,000 per annum in installments for three years to each beneficiary. 

AP cadre IAS probationers call on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday | Express

“The government wants the junior advocates to stand by the poor people. My fond hope is that the beneficiaries of the scheme will transfer the good to the poor people,” he said.

So far, 5,781 junior advocates have received Rs 41.52 crore under the scheme. The government has also set up the Advocates Welfare Trust with Rs 100 crore to help them. In the last four years, the trust has provided financial assistance of Rs 25 crore for facilitating group mediclaim policies and loans. 

Junior advocates seeking assistance under the scheme can contact the Law Secretary or apply at sec_law@ap.gov.in. The beneficiaries from several districts interacted with the Chief Minister virtually on the occasion. Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Law Secretary G Prabhakar, and other officials were present.

IAS PROBATIONERS CALL ON GOVERNOR, CM 
AP cadre IAS probationers, who have been undergoing training as Assistant Collectors, called on Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. The young officers of 2022 batch include B Smaran Raj (Anakapalli district), B Sahadit Venkat Trivinag (Vizianagaram), C Yashwanth Kumar Reddy (East Godavari), Kalpasri KR (Palnadu), Kushal Jain (Anantapur), Mantri Maurya Bharadwaj (Kadapa), Raghavendra Meena (Srikakulam), Sourya Man Patel (Prakasam), Tirumani Sri Puja (Eluru) and V Sanjana Simha (Nellore). Congratulating the probationers, the Chief Minister urged them to be closer to people and be accessible to the commoners. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy YSR Law Nestham
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp