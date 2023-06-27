Stand by poor: Jagan to advocates 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs 6.12 crore towards the first tranche of YSR Law Nestham for 2023-24, benefiting 2,677 junior advocates in the State. A sum of Rs 25,000 for five months from February to June, 2023 will be directly credited into the bank accounts of each beneficiary under the scheme.

Releasing the amount virtually with the click of a button at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, the Chief Minister said Law Nestham is intended to handhold junior advocates by helping them to settle down in the legal profession in the initial three years after enrolment.

“Andhra Pradesh is the only State in the country, which has been implementing Law Nestham to help junior advocates,” he said and added that the second tranche will be released in December. Under the scheme, the government will pay a stipend of Rs 60,000 per annum in installments for three years to each beneficiary.

AP cadre IAS probationers call on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday | Express

“The government wants the junior advocates to stand by the poor people. My fond hope is that the beneficiaries of the scheme will transfer the good to the poor people,” he said.

So far, 5,781 junior advocates have received Rs 41.52 crore under the scheme. The government has also set up the Advocates Welfare Trust with Rs 100 crore to help them. In the last four years, the trust has provided financial assistance of Rs 25 crore for facilitating group mediclaim policies and loans.

Junior advocates seeking assistance under the scheme can contact the Law Secretary or apply at sec_law@ap.gov.in. The beneficiaries from several districts interacted with the Chief Minister virtually on the occasion. Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Law Secretary G Prabhakar, and other officials were present.

IAS PROBATIONERS CALL ON GOVERNOR, CM

AP cadre IAS probationers, who have been undergoing training as Assistant Collectors, called on Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. The young officers of 2022 batch include B Smaran Raj (Anakapalli district), B Sahadit Venkat Trivinag (Vizianagaram), C Yashwanth Kumar Reddy (East Godavari), Kalpasri KR (Palnadu), Kushal Jain (Anantapur), Mantri Maurya Bharadwaj (Kadapa), Raghavendra Meena (Srikakulam), Sourya Man Patel (Prakasam), Tirumani Sri Puja (Eluru) and V Sanjana Simha (Nellore). Congratulating the probationers, the Chief Minister urged them to be closer to people and be accessible to the commoners.

