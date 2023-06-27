Thunderstorms likely at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema for four days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Met department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places in coastal districts and strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh as well as Rayalaseema for the next four days.

The department also informed that Sunday’s low-pressure area now lies over north interior Odisha and adjoining south Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh.

Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to move towards north Madhya Pradesh during the next 2 days.

According to IMD reports, Southwest Monsoon has been normal over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. In 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, light to moderate rainfall has been witnessed at many places in Coastal AP and at a few places in the Rayalaseema region.

The highest rainfall of 6 cm was reported in Chintur of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, followed by 5 cm of rainfall in Jiyyammavalasa of Paravathipuram-Manyam district, Pathapatnam of Srikakulam district and 4 cm rainfall each in Palasa of Srikakulma district, and Polavaram of Eluru district.

Several places in coastal districts and a few places in Rayalaseema districts received rainfall up to 3 cm. On Monday till 8 pm there was scattered rainfall across the State, IMD informed.

