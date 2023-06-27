Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorms likely at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema for four days

 On Monday till 8 pm there was scattered rainfall across the State, IMD informed.

Published: 27th June 2023 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in Andhra. (File Photo | PTI)

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Met department has warned of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places in coastal districts and strong winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh as well as Rayalaseema for the next four days.

The department also informed that Sunday’s low-pressure area now lies over north interior Odisha and adjoining south Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh. 

Associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to move towards north Madhya Pradesh during the next 2 days.

According to IMD reports, Southwest Monsoon has been normal over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. In 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, light to moderate rainfall has been witnessed at many places in Coastal AP and at a few places in the Rayalaseema region.

The highest rainfall of 6 cm was reported in Chintur of Alluri Sitharama Raju district, followed by 5 cm of rainfall in Jiyyammavalasa of Paravathipuram-Manyam district, Pathapatnam of Srikakulam district and 4 cm rainfall each in Palasa of Srikakulma district, and Polavaram of Eluru district. 

Several places in coastal districts and a few places in Rayalaseema districts received rainfall up to 3 cm. On Monday till 8 pm there was scattered rainfall across the State, IMD informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
thunderstorms Coastal Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp