Union Minister attributes all growth in Andhra Pradesh to Centre, lauds Modis’ rule

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan has asserted that whatever development happened in Andhra Pradesh, it is all due to the BJP government at the Centre in the last nine years. Addressing Shakti Kendras’ meeting at Gudur in Tirupati district on Monday, he said, “The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State is full of scams and the administration has derailed. To put it back on the track, double engine government of the BJP is needed.”

State BJP chief Somu Veerraju said efforts are being made to revive 89 irrigation tanks in Tirupati region, which are more than hundred years old. Andhra Pradesh has been given top priority in MGNREGA works for infrastructure development. A total sum of `75,000 crore has been given to the State by the Centre under it, he explained.

On poll alliance, Veerraju maintained that the pact is with the Jana Sena and the people of the State.

Addressing a public meeting in Chittoor, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never forgotten his common man’s roots and his concern is always for the common man during his nine-year regime. “Though Chittoor district is blessed with natural resources, its development has been neglected. It is the BJP government at the Centre, which ensured whatever development that has taken place in the State,” he observed.

Veerraju said the previous TDP regime focused on temporary capital and there is no capital in the present YSRC government.

“All the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is doing is to act like a copycat and relabel the Central schemes as the State programmes and claim credit,” he said, while listing out various Central schemes being implemented in the State with a change in the name. Terming Jagan’s regime a ‘scamster government’, he said the State should need the BJP government to ensure all-round development.

