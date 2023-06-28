Andhra Pradesh HC sets aside local court’s orders, dismisses APGEU chief’s pre-arrest bail plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday set aside the orders issued by Vijayawada 12th Additional District Court dismissing the anticipatory bail petition of AP Government Employees’ Union (APGEU) President and Commercial Tax department employee KR Suryanarayana, accused of acting hand in glove with traders for tax evasion.

Dealing with a petition filed by Suryanarayana, Justice K Suresh Reddy sought to know how the 12th Additional Judge Court heard the bail petition, when it was not under its ambit. “We will allow the petitioner to file anticipatory bail in ACB special court, which is empowered to deal with such cases,” the judge said and directed the public prosecutor to explain his stance on the same. Further hearing in the case were adjourned to Wednesday.

While hearing of the case, the petitioner’s counsel explained that the 12th Additional Judge Court had no powers to hear the case, but it did and dismissed the anticipatory bail petition. He argued that the petitioner was being targeted for speaking against the government.

Public prosecutor arguing for the police department submitted the case diary and the judge observed that there is need for studying the diary through before passing any judgement.

At that time petitioner’s counsel intervened and urged the court to direct the police department not to initiate any action against Suryanarayana till further orders. Agreeing, the high court allowed the petitioner to apply for anticipatory bail in ACB court and at the same time directed police not to act against him till further court orders.

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday set aside the orders issued by Vijayawada 12th Additional District Court dismissing the anticipatory bail petition of AP Government Employees’ Union (APGEU) President and Commercial Tax department employee KR Suryanarayana, accused of acting hand in glove with traders for tax evasion. Dealing with a petition filed by Suryanarayana, Justice K Suresh Reddy sought to know how the 12th Additional Judge Court heard the bail petition, when it was not under its ambit. “We will allow the petitioner to file anticipatory bail in ACB special court, which is empowered to deal with such cases,” the judge said and directed the public prosecutor to explain his stance on the same. Further hearing in the case were adjourned to Wednesday. While hearing of the case, the petitioner’s counsel explained that the 12th Additional Judge Court had no powers to hear the case, but it did and dismissed the anticipatory bail petition. He argued that the petitioner was being targeted for speaking against the government. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Public prosecutor arguing for the police department submitted the case diary and the judge observed that there is need for studying the diary through before passing any judgement. At that time petitioner’s counsel intervened and urged the court to direct the police department not to initiate any action against Suryanarayana till further orders. Agreeing, the high court allowed the petitioner to apply for anticipatory bail in ACB court and at the same time directed police not to act against him till further court orders.