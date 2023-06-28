AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to disburse Rs 6,392 cr under Ammavodi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit financial assistance of Rs 6,392.94 crore into the bank accounts of 42,61,965 mothers benefitting 83,15,341 students as part of the Jagananna Ammavodi scheme.

Jagan will formally disburse the aid at Kurupam in Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Wednesday. As per the scheme, an annual financial assistance of `15,000 is provided to the poor and needy mothers to ensure they send their wards to school. The scheme is applicable to mothers of children studying between Class I and intermediate. So far, `26,067.28 crore has been extended to the beneficiaries under the scheme, officials said. The government had introduced the scheme with an intention to reduce dropout rates in schools as 75% attendance is mandatory for availing the benefits.

Officials said the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of Andhra Pradesh has increased with the initiatives of the government in the education sector.

Besides Amma Vodi, the government has started “Nadu-Nedu” for developing school infrastructure. As lack of proper toilet facilities at schools have been the key reasons for school dropouts, the government is depositing `1,000 from Ammavodi aid of each student towards “Toilet Maintenance Fund” (TMF).

The responsibility of managing the maintenance fund was handed over to the headmasters and parent committees.



