Development works worth Rs 560 crore taken up by GMC

He assured that the views and opinions of all corporators and public representatives are taken into consideration in various development works without fail.

Published: 28th June 2023 10:10 AM

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Various development works worth Rs 560 crore have been taken up in the past four years in Guntur city, said GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu. 

Addressing a press meet here on Tuesday, he said that the development of the city which had been halted for about 11 years gained pace in the last four years during the YSRC rule under the leadership Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Explaining about the various development works, he said that since 2019, development works worth Rs 560 crore were taken up in the city, including Rs 217 crore in Guntur East Constituency, Rs 240 crore in Guntur West Constituency, and Rs 122 crore in Prathipadu constituency. 

Major road widening works, including Palakaluru Road, Nandivelugu Road, Kugler Hospital Road, Ramanamakshetram Road were completed and AT Agraharam Road, Srinagar Road, Sanjeevaiah Nagar Road, Sarada Colony Road, and other works are progressing at a fast pace, the mayor said.

He assured that the views and opinions of all corporators and public representatives are taken into consideration in various development works without fail.

