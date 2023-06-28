Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Funds released for constructing Kapu Bhavans in Vijayawada, Vizag, Kurnool’

On the probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kapu Corporation under the previous regime, the Kapu Corporation  chairman said investigation will be completed in another 15 days time.

Published: 28th June 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Caste, OBC, Caste Census

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Funds have been released to construct Kapu Bhavans in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshagiri Rao told reporters on Tuesday.

He added that Rs 1 crore has been released for the building in Vijayawada and Rs 50 lakh each for Kapu Bhavans in Vizag and Kurnool.

Stating that an action plan has been readied for constituting committees at the district and Assembly constituency level for Kapu welfare, Rao said measures have been taken to explain how various government welfare and development programmes are benefiting the community.

“As many as 42 Kapu students are pursuing higher education abroad through Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena. Now, more applications are being received under the scheme. The applications will be scrutinised and finalised in a transparent manner,” he explained. 

Rao asserted that no one can equate to the YSRC government in implementing the welfare schemes and said credit of withdrawing cases foisted against Kapu leaders goes to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

On the probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kapu Corporation under the previous regime, the Kapu Corporation  chairman said investigation will be completed in another 15 days time. “Besides Navaratnalu, Rs 1,500 crore financial assistance has been provided to people from the Kapu community in three editions under Kapu Nesatam,” he pointed out.

42 KAPU PUPILS STUDYING ABROAD: CORP CHIEF
Lauding the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshagiri Rao said 42 Kapu students are pursuing higher education abroad through Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena. More applications are being received under the scheme and they will be scrutinised, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Adapa Seshagiri Rao Kapu Bhavans
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp