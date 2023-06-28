‘Funds released for constructing Kapu Bhavans in Vijayawada, Vizag, Kurnool’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Funds have been released to construct Kapu Bhavans in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshagiri Rao told reporters on Tuesday.

He added that Rs 1 crore has been released for the building in Vijayawada and Rs 50 lakh each for Kapu Bhavans in Vizag and Kurnool.

Stating that an action plan has been readied for constituting committees at the district and Assembly constituency level for Kapu welfare, Rao said measures have been taken to explain how various government welfare and development programmes are benefiting the community.

“As many as 42 Kapu students are pursuing higher education abroad through Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena. Now, more applications are being received under the scheme. The applications will be scrutinised and finalised in a transparent manner,” he explained.

Rao asserted that no one can equate to the YSRC government in implementing the welfare schemes and said credit of withdrawing cases foisted against Kapu leaders goes to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On the probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kapu Corporation under the previous regime, the Kapu Corporation chairman said investigation will be completed in another 15 days time. “Besides Navaratnalu, Rs 1,500 crore financial assistance has been provided to people from the Kapu community in three editions under Kapu Nesatam,” he pointed out.

