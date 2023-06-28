Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heart surgeries resume at Guntur GGH after four years

Dr Neelam Prabhavathi said that with the assistance of Sahrudaya Trust, an action plan has been prepared to conduct as many heart bypass surgeries as possible in the next six months.

Published: 28th June 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur GGH

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Much to the delight of the patients, heart bypass surgeries were resumed at Guntur GGH on Monday after a long haul of four years. 

The heart bypass surgeries were started in GGH in 2016, after entering into an MoU with Sahrudaya Trust for three years, which provided the required facilities, equipment and assistance to GGH doctors in successfully performing the coronary artery bypass surgeries. 

As many as 540 heart surgeries were performed from 2016 to 2019, out of which over 150 were bypass surgeries. But in 2019, as the MoU ended, and followed by Covid-19 the next year, the Sahrudaya Trust couldn’t extend its assistance halting the bypass surgeries causing inconvenience to the patients, especially to those who couldn’t afford the treatment at private hospitals. In addition to this many staff members were shifted to Covid-19 duties due to staff crunch.

Identifying this, the director of medical education Dr Vinod Kumar has suggested the Sahrudaya Trust to restart their services and start bypass surgeries again in GGH.  Following this, the trust founder and renowned heart surgeon Dr Alla Gopalakrishna Gokhale along with his team visited the hospital in December, inspected the existing facilities and discussed the same with officials in a review meeting. Though the officials planned to conduct surgeries from January, the work got delayed and a team of doctors successfully conducted bypass surgery on Monday. 

Dr Neelam Prabhavathi said that with the assistance of Sahrudaya Trust, an action plan has been prepared to conduct as many heart bypass surgeries as possible in the next six months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heart bypass surgeries Guntur GGH
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp