Jana Sena Party's Varahi Yatra utter flop, says YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior leaders of the ruling YSRC dismissed Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Vijaya Yatra as utter flop. Speaking to reporters during separate press conferences on Tuesday, deputy Chief Minister (endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao and former minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) said the actor-politician’s speeches reflect his instability.

Further, they ridiculed him for making contradictory remarks in his speeches. They also lashed out at him for using foul language. Questioning Pawan’s mental faculties, the deputy CM said the JSP president’s speeches border on madness. “He himself must not be able to understand what he is speaking,” he mocked.

Dismissing Pawan’s allegations on the law and order situation in the State, Satyanarayana accused the JSP chief of instigating the activists to create disturbance.

He further claimed that the actor cowered with fear when Kakinada city MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy challenged him to win the election from his seat.

Describing Pawan’s language as the worst, former minister Alla Nani said, “Focus of the JSP chief is only on mud-slinging the ruling party. A political leader normally approaches the people, explains about the policy and convinces them to secure their mandate. However, Pawan has been reaching out to people, only to reprimand the YSRC regime in a bid to gain sympathy.”

Pointing out that Jagan had ordered a CBI probe into the Antaravedi arson case, Nani said, “It was the TDP chief, who resorted to temple demolitions. Had the arson incident taken place under the previous regime, the TDP would have shamelessly targeted Jagan, instead of ordering a probe. Unlike Naidu, Jagan does not hatch conspiracies.”

Speaking to reporters in Vizag, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao advised the JSP chief to stop instigating youth. “If he continues to use foul language, the youth following him will also withdraw support. Then there will be no need for us to fight him in the polls at all,” he said. Finding fault with Pawan for calling YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a ‘button-pressing CM’, the minister questioned how the JSP chief could say that when the YSRC government was helping people.

